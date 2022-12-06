Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,094. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

