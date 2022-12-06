Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 261 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $360.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

