Cartenna Capital LP Purchases 30,000 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cartenna Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE J traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.36. 464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,157. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.