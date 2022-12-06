Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 282048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

