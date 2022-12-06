CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,644.00

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 1% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $133.37 million and approximately $43,644.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00007694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00052704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239479 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.31458024 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,286.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

