CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $78.67 million and $20.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010710 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00240333 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09771984 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $15,901,171.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

