CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Increased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.24. 15,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

