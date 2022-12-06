Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $221.60 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00042498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

