ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $92,988,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $74,499,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $28,980,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $41,328,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

