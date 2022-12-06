ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.
ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
