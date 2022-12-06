Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 767.1% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

