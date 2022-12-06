Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

