Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $976.65 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $976.65 million and approximately $121.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

