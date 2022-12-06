Christopher W. Krueger Sells 50,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VTYX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

