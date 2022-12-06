ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

