CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
