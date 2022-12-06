CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

About CI&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.