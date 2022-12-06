Citigroup Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $8.92

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $8.92 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.03.
XPeng Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.34 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
