Citigroup Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $8.92

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $8.92 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.34 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

About XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 622,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.