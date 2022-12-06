Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 186,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,926,376. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.