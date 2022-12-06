Citigroup Increases UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Price Target to €45.00

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

