Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Stake Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.40% of Clarim Acquisition worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Clarim Acquisition

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

