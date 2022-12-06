Clearline Capital LP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

