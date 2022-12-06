Clearline Capital LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.