Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($188.64).

On Monday, November 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £144.06 ($175.66).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 16 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($187.88).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON CBG traded down GBX 40.72 ($0.50) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,056.28 ($12.88). 199,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.12. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 872 ($10.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,488 ($18.14). The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.27.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.24) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.85).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

