Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $890,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 6,030,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

