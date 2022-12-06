Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $890,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cloudflare stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 6,030,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
