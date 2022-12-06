Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $86.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.76.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $170.40.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
