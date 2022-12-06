Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $86.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.