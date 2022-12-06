Comparing CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NetEase and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 5 0 2.83 CS Disco 0 7 6 0 2.46

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.37%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $22.31, indicating a potential upside of 231.47%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than NetEase.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

NetEase has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetEase and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.75 billion 3.27 $2.73 billion $5.01 13.70 CS Disco $114.34 million 3.48 -$24.34 million ($1.05) -6.42

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 22.99% 20.59% 13.08% CS Disco -44.84% -23.58% -21.37%

Summary

NetEase beats CS Disco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

