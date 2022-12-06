Comparing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DXC Technology 2 3 4 0 2.22

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.36%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $34.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -6.65% 2.55% 2.17% DXC Technology 4.93% 15.59% 4.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.45 $78.11 million ($0.45) -23.58 DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.39 $718.00 million $3.07 9.06

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats DoubleDown Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

