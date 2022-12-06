Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.26 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $276.96 million and $20.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $38.11 or 0.00223921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00125668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00045217 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.69543336 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $20,705,342.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

