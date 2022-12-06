Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,319 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

