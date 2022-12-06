Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

BA opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

