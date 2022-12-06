Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Salesforce by 39.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.26.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 478.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.88 and a twelve month high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.