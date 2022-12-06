Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $707,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

