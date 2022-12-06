Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

