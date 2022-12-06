Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $26.32.
