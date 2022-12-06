Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

