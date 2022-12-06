Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 822.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

