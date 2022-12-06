Contrasting Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telekom Austria and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Telekom Austria currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential downside of 44.11%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 208.44%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telekom Austria and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.75 $537.67 million $1.85 6.82 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.69 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.52

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 10.84% 16.09% 5.91% KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats KORE Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides digital services and communications solutions to approximately 26 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

