Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

