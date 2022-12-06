Cormark Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$145.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.94.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$133.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.31. The stock has a market cap of C$90.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.