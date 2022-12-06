Cormark Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

