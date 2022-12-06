Cowen Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 71,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

