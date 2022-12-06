Cowen Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

