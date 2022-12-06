Credit Suisse Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €50.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

RWEOY stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 37,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

