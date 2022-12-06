Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $535.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $535.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $472.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $477.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

