Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $8.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
AMBP opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
