Critical Contrast: Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & Its Rivals

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 907 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.31%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.49 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 29.90

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition rivals beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

