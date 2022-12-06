Critical Review: Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Todos Medical and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 1.08 -$43.31 million -0.05 -0.22 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 6.84 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.75

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Todos Medical. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Todos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Todos Medical and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Todos Medical and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 512.49%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

(Get Rating)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.