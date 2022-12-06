Critical Survey: Samsara (IOT) vs. Its Rivals

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Samsara to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Samsara and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 257 1676 2878 58 2.56

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.66%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -11.01 Samsara Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.08

This table compares Samsara and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Samsara’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.82% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -242.75% -212.19% -11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Samsara competitors beat Samsara on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

