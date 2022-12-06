Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 42900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.33.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

