CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CTS by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Trading Down 5.1 %

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. CTS has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

