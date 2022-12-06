Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 114,331 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 298.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.